Pastor Hannah Mbir drops maiden album, ‘Nyame Basaakor’

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Gospel musician Pastor Hannah Mbir has finally released her much anticipated maiden album dubbed ‘Nyame Basaakor’, which means the Holy Trinity.



The singer who worships at the Exhibition Assemblies of God Dansoman branch and attained her bachelor’s degree in theology at Global University in USA, says she is sure the album will change the lives of gospel lovers who patronise it.



The 12-track album has been wonderfully curated by top producers in the Ghanaian music industry with the tendency to take over the airwaves due to its standard and quality not forgetting Hannah’s soothing lyrics that get fans glued to her songs.



In an interview, she urged her fans, especially people who have their spirits low in esteem to patronise her album and their lives will forever dance in the gospel.



If you have lost hope and you have shifted away from the grace of God, the holy trinity is poised to bring you back under the light of God. My maiden Nyame Basaakor album will touch many lives and has been carefully produced to be the best, she said.



Background



Apart from the gospel, Pastor Hannah Mbir has many academic achievements to her record.



She attained her bachelor’s degree in theology at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary Saltpond, Ghana; she moved on to getting another bachelor’s degree in theology at Global University, USA.



Hannah Mbir also got a BSc degree in Health Service Administration at the University of Ghana, Legon and continued with her Master’s degree in management at Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland.



She is a Professional Administrator and Management Consultant from Charted Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants Ghana.



Hannah Mbir is also a Senior Health Service administrator of Ghana Health Service where she is stationed at the Dansoman Polyclinic.



Pastor Hannah Mbir is also a songwriter. She is the author of all the songs on her album, ‘Nyame Basaakor’ (The Holy Trinity).