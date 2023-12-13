Pastor Allen Caiquo activates Detty December for Christ with two songs ‘Crave’ and ‘We Hail You’

Music of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Multiple-award-winning UK-based artiste and author, Pastor Allen Caiquo has outdoored his much-anticipated double release, ‘Crave’ and ‘We Hail You.’



After a rather long and unwinding journey through 2023, Pastor Allen Caiquo seeks to join his faith with millions of believers worldwide pouring out all emotions to the Saviour.



The songs together serve as a firm statement of gratitude establishing that after all is said and done, believers will continue to crave His presence and hail Him as we climax 2023 and look forward to the new year.



In tune with this year’s Yuletide festivities popularly known in Ghana as Detty December, Pastor Allen's ‘Crave’ is a ready jam for believers looking to happy themselves while staying true to the faith while ‘We Hail You’ ushers us into a perpetual worship mode.



Let us dance the rest of the year away with ‘Crave’, in the hope of a fresh start into the new year sound tracked by ‘We Hail You.’







