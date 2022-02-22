Pass the E-Levy within 14 days, quit wasting time – Lutterodt to Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks on E-Levy



E-Levy receives public condemnation



Celebrities oppose E-Levy



Popular Ghanaian Counsellor, George Cyril Lutterodt, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore the public criticisms and pass the E-Levy bill in the shortest possible time.



The controversial counsellor in an interview with KofiTV said, since democracy permits freedom of speech, the government should not allow citizens to dictate to them how to run the country.



“I think we don’t understand what democracy is. The government to some extent isn’t accountable to citizens so they should just go ahead and implement their policies, Ghanaians can talk all they want. In fact Akufo-Addo has wasted too much time over the E-Levy. He should pass it within 14 days. Has any MP come to explain to us what E-Levy is? Which constituency can tell us that their MP has organized a town hall meeting?” He stated.



According to Lutterodt, the only problem as far as the E-levy is concerned are ‘incompetent’ NPP communicators who have failed to educate the populace adequately.



“All we do is argue about the bill. It means people don’t know what it entails. Akufo-Addo’s communicators are failing him woefully. They don’t even know about the E-Levy bill. Our problem in Ghana is not governance from the top, it is governance from the bottom.”



However, scores of celebrities including Lydia Forson, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, DKB, A-Plus, Kwaw Kesse, John Dumelo, Bridget Otoo, and others have kicked against the E-Levy.



Watch the video below



