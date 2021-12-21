Parliament should move sittings to Bukom arena - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Popular Ghanaian newscaster Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed utmost disappointment in the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on December 20, 2021.



Some Members of Parliament on Monday night traded blows following a disagreement during voting on the government’s E-levy Bill.



The fight ensued when the MPs were voting in a headcount to decide whether the E-levy Bill should be accepted under a certificate of urgency.



Excerpts of parliamentarians assaulting each other on the floor of Parliament made their way to social media.



Several individuals, including Nana Aba Anamoah, have registered their displeasure on the misconduct of the MPs.



The GHOne General Manager in a series of tweets bemoaned how the lawmakers have turned Parliament into a boxing arena.



She said, “At this rate, Parliament should move sittings to Bukom Arena. The shamelessness of Ghanaian Members of Parliament is World Class.”



