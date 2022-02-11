Parents should be more concerned about their kids, especially after SHS - Lady alerts

Tabloid News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Head of Mega Culinary, Hannah Brago Asiedu, has cautioned parents to get more familiar and concerned with their children, especially after they complete senior high school.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Afia Bambi indicated that parents often leave their children to fend for themselves. She added that it is the cause of many social vices.



“I warned parents that when your child completes SHS, that's not all. A lot of parents do that. They leave them to cater for themselves, especially the guys. They think you are a guy, so you are supposed to go and hustle for yourself.”



Keep them close to you and ask them what they want to do. If it is IT, help him. Sometimes they say we live for ourselves, but we live for them too. If they don't succeed it affects them too,” she told DJ Nyaami.



She began her business selling samosas in her church.



Afia Bambi added that most of her friends ridiculed her for selling pastries at church. According to Bambi, her friends told her she was too beautiful for such a job.



