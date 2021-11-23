Parents are now in support of children doing music - Abiana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer Abiana has disclosed that venturing into music is lucrative. This she said has encouraged parents to give their blessings to children who wish to pursue a career in music.



According to Abiana, Ghana can boast of successful musicians especially women. Speaking in an interview on Hitz103.9FM, she intimated that there is space for every female musician in the industry.



The reigning VGMA Best Female Vocalist added that women across the globe are not limited when it comes to music, to it, they can get married, have children and still excel as singers.



"The industry has become lucrative enough for all of us to come in. Now if you tell your parents that you want to do music as a woman, they will be like yeah. Becca did it, the women are doing it. Beyoncé has done it, she's had children and she's doing it. It has made it possible, now they can see everything evidently," she said.



The 'Aduŋ Lei' hitmaker furthered: "I can hit my chest and say I can count 10 women now that are making hits. Like Gyakie, we are doing well... you can not deny the fact that women are extremely doing well nowadays. When you put a woman on stage, it is the same impact she'll be giving as a man on stage."



"Because I came from a live band background, I really love to put together live music, instrument... because I write, I need a good producer to turn that thing into something mega, than what I perceived at first," said the singer.