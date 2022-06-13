You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 13Article 1559729

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pappy Koko jabs Sam George again

MP complains about dumsor

MP wants LGBTQ billboard removed

Popular rapper calls out Sam George

Singer, Pappy Kojo, has once again taken a swipe at Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George on social media over his 'attack' on members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Pappy's attack this time around followed a tweet by the legislator who took to the social media platform to complain about the continuous power outage popularly known as 'dumsor' in his community.

"Dear @NAkufoAddo, my lights have been off since 6:30am. What's up? E be dumsor or yes?" Mr Nartey George quizzed in his tweet dated June 11.

In response, Pappy retweeted his message directing him to rather buy a generator to solve his problem instead of focusing on the sexuality of others. His tweet read: "As you wake up early go kommot that billboard u could’ve gone to buy a generator, gbe**."

It would be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampran, Sam George and a host of concerned Ghanaians recently drew the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to some IGBTQ billboards erected in the country's capital.

The MP who is known for his campaigns against the minority group in a tweet, called for the billboards to be pulled down and gave authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to have it done.

Sam George together with some legislators have been pushing for the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill to criminalize the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in the West African state.

The MP is yet to respond to the shade thrown at him by the rapper despite clapping back at tweeps who shared ‘unwanted’ opinions about his tweet on dumsor.

