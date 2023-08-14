You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 14Article 1824659

Pappy Kojo trolled for insulting Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian musician, Pappy Kojo, has been subjected to criticism for spewing some comments about actress Yvonne Nelson.

In a viral video, the rapper was seen passing some statements which have been termed as misogynistic and derogatory.

Pappy Kojo, while performing his hit song ‘Awoa’, at a concert paused and said in the Akan local dialect, ‘Yvonne Nelson ne tw3.’

His comment stirred reactions from the crowd who also responded with utmost shock.

Pappy Kojo's comment has since spread across social media, resulting in a series of backlash against the artiste.

Scores of netizens have chided the rapper for what they described as being bitter and sexist.

Although it is unclear what triggered his comments, many have linked it to a heartbreak he suffered from their alleged relationship a while back.

