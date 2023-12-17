Pappy Kojo sparks outrage after 'insulting' Yvonne Nelson on stage at Medikal’s concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper, Pappy Kojo's performance at Medikal’s Planning And Plotting concert has courted controversy after insulting Yvonne Nelson on stage.



Pappy Kojo hurled profanity at Yvonne Nelson at the end of one of his performances, seemingly unprovoked.



The incident has stirred disappointment among fans, who criticized Pappy Kojo for his recurrent verbal attacks on the actress.



Netizens questioned the rapper's motives, speculating whether he was seeking attention or clout by targeting Yvonne Nelson during his performances.



Pappy Kojo had previously opened up about his strained relationship with Yvonne Nelson, citing disappointment during their past friendship as the reason behind his jabs.



The two, once rumoured to be dating, had a fallout years ago.



The controversy escalated after Yvonne Nelson recently launched her book titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson.'



Pappy Kojo further fueled the fire by performing Sarkodie's 'Try Me' song dedicated to Yvonne Nelson during his concert in Tema.



Watch Pappy Kojo's performance at Planning And Plotting below







JNA