Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Pappy Kojo launches new look

Ghanaian Musician, pappy Kojo Ghanaian Musician, pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo has become one of the most talked-about acts who performed at Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made In Taadi’ concert which came off on Friday, December 24, after he came on stage with a new look.

For some time now, little has been heard from the camp of Pappy Kojo so this return was indeed an epic one.

The rapper stormed the stage with a moustache and many of his fans could not hold back their joy.

The moustache has made him look quite different and in a way it suits him.

See some photos of Pappy Kojo and his new moustache look below:

