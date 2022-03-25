Pappy Kojo goes vulgar on Sam George’s mother

Entertainment of Friday, 25 March 2022

Pappy Kojo seems not to back down with his attack on the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George.



The MP had early stated that he has little energy for a wannabe musician with a dead career. He rather would channel all his energy towards Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, the fallen cedi and the high fuel prices.



This didn't go down well with the rapper as in a latest tweet to Sam George, the ‘Realer No’ hitmaker posted a vulgar video which is directed to the MP’s mother.



The video has the adventure movie ‘Apocalypto’ animation.



Sam George and Pappy Kojo have been engaging in some social media ‘fight’ after the rapper on March 24, 2022, chastised the MP for bullying Deborah Vanessa sometime in July 2021.



This pushed Sam Geroge to slam the artiste for being six months late - “like his music career” - in addressing an issue that has been long trashed.



“Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa, when I’m sure he gets sisters, I’m going to easily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose,” Pappy Kojo's tweet read.



Sam George replied, “Welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process? Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in Ghana by Manifest. Cheers.”



In 2021, Sister Derby and Sam George engaged in a social media altercation following their opposing views on the Anti-LGBTQ bill placed before parliament.



Sam George, in a bid to lambast Sister Derby who has been advocating for the freedom of the LGBTQ society on social media, labelled her career as dead and rubbed her breakup with Medikal in her face.



“Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to Medikal for me. Cheers,” Sam George’s earlier tweet read.



