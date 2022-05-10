‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Tracey Boakye speaks on political propaganda associated with Papa no saga



‘I was hurt when an innocent man was tagged as my ‘Papa no’ - Tracey Boakye



‘I was pressured to speak’ – Tracey Boakye on outbursts over ‘Papa no’ saga



Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Tracey Boakye, has disclosed that she was extremely hurt when an innocent man’s political career suffered as a result of being tagged as her ‘Papa no’ when in all honesty, he wasn’t.



One can recall that in the build-up to the 2020 elections, the fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye over a certain sponsor, ‘Papa no’ intensified on social media.



Several names spanning from politicians and popular businessmen popped up in the quest to unravel who this particular man was.



But a certain politician was tagged as the main suspect and Kennedy Agyapong who also waded in the discussion at that time claimed that Former President Mahama was the famous ‘Papa no’ that was talked about.



The outspoken MP in a quest to tackle Tracey for what he described as ‘enjoying taxpayers' money’ rained insults on her and claimed that the former president had even purchased buildings for her in Accra.



But revisiting the issue in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Tracey said it was unfortunate that that particular scandal erupted during the election season.



“It was an election year and I had to defend the innocent politician that was tagged as my sponsor. All these happened during the campaign time. No other time than the campaign time and I was hurt that these things went against him. That’s why I came out at that time to vent on social media.



"The real Papa no who is the father of my daughter was so upset when all these things happened. He was questioning why all these things were happening at that time and why they were blaming an innocent person for it. That is why I had to come out and speak on social media out of pressure.”



Touching on the fact that ‘the Papa no’ saga was used as a propaganda tool by the NPP, Tracey said;



“During an election, everyone is searching for something to use against his or her opponent. Especially when Kennedy Agyapong said he has evidence that Mahama bought me houses in Ghana. I did not keep quiet on that because I didn’t want to be the cause of a political party’s failure to win an election.



"It was as a result of my attacks and rebuttal to Kennedy Agyapong’s claim that he finally came out to say that he lied. Just imagine what would’ve happened if I had kept quiet.”



