Pamela Milad Chahine to represent Lebanon at Miss Teen Tourism World 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young people are always trying to understand themselves better, and Pamela Milad Chahine is a shining example of embracing different cultures. Pamela, born on January 1, 2009, is of Ghanaian and Lebanese decent but has chosen to represent her Lebanese roots in the Miss Teen Tourism World contest while still valuing her Ghanaian side.



Pamela attends the British International School and is very involved in her studies.



The 14-year-old who exudes steadfast resolve, imagines applying her creative skills to exploring fields like law and archaeology to improve society. The student of Arts also dreams of pursuing modeling as a part-time job, using it as a chance to display her beauty and charisma.



“I’m an art student, I will use the selected subjects to one day pursue as a lawyer or archaeologist,” she says. “One day, I want to do a bit of modeling as a side job. I believe that the human species a stuck in the present, not knowing much about their future or past. While others are looking for the future, I would be looking for the past. The past is a key element to our future.”



Pamela is exceptional not just in her academic work but also in other areas. She is known for being kind and inspiring others and herself to pursue excellence. She exudes infectious cheerfulness and is passionate about everyone's success. She prides herself on her ability to make people smile wherever she goes because of her kind disposition and sense of humor.



“I have a great personality, I believe,” she touts. “I am kind and caring, I try my best to push myself and others to do your best. I want everyone to succeed in life. I find myself funny and loving, and this is not seen by myself only but by others.”



The teenager knows how to balance being humorous, thoughtful, and adventurous as she emits her ability to effortlessly switch when need be. In her words: “At times, I am emotional and understanding; sometimes I’m chill and outgoing. People say that I am respectful and always face my fears.”



Between August 1 to 20, 2023, Pamela Milad Chahine and several other teenagers will partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World which will be hosted by Ghana.