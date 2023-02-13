You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 13Article 1713164

Music of Monday, 13 February 2023

Francis Amissah

Paapa Versa’s album launch concert set for February 17

Artwork for Versa Villa Artwork for Versa Villa

Several years after his groundbreaking album, “Songs for Kukua”, Paapa Versa is inviting you to the launch of his third studio album, “Versa Villa”.

The singer-songwriter and producer will walk the audience through the journey behind the songs, premiere a new music video and perform several fan favourites with his signature loop station.

There will also be acoustic live sets from Adomaa, Tsie, Tommy Wa and Reynolds the Gentleman.

Join us for an unforgettable night of soulful African music.

