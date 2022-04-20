PVD set to take over the airwaves with incoming banger

Music of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: FAYA

Singer-songwriter, Victor Asemota, popularly known in showbiz as PVD is a wild talent hailing from Benin City and set to take over the African music scene.



Born on 7th March, he started music at an early stage as a drummer in the church where his dad was a pastor.



He got his first record deal with HHG records in 2018 and released his first official single titled Raba, follow-up songs titled 'Tender' featuring the Late Ebony Reigns from Ghana, and “Famame “ which featured Shatta Wale and was produced by Killbeatz.



PVD’s sound encompasses an upbeat, urban and satisfying feel. It is a different yet acceptable sound that his audience will find easy to relate with.



He finds it easy to connect with his listeners, especially through his lyrics and unique sound. He enjoys listening to all genres of music.



The Kulboy Afrobeats produced masterpiece is destined to get music lovers grooving for a long time.



The mid-tempo swing coupled with PVD’s silky smooth crooning will melt your heart and literally spark that fire of love and attraction as the song connotes.



Faya will be available to stream across all digital platforms globally. Anticipate!



PVD has made Ghana his second home and spends most of his time in Ghana and is seen hanging out with music friends such as Shatta Wale, Vertex, Darkovibes, King Promise, and more.



Stream the song on the preferred store here



