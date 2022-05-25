POV: Could Nana Mitch’s election Snapchat lens have swayed more young voters toward the NPP?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The '4 More For Nana Lens' by Nana Mitch may have been crucial in winning the NPP more young voters during their successful 2020 campaign.



There is no downplaying the fact that social media has become the best tool for reaching wider audiences in recent years, and even for a political slogan as powerful as the NPP’s previous one - “4 More For Nana”, social media certainly proved to be the difference, particularly Snapchat.



Rolled out on September 8, 2020, the 4 More For Nana lens by Nana Mitch was really hard to miss - it amassed over 1.2M views during its time and per the above figure may have been crucial in winning the NPP more young voters during their successful 2020 campaign.



The younger generation was simply quick to bonding to this format of the much-loved slogan, undoubtedly giving HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a more positive and “up to date” appeal among the said demographic.



Sharing the news with Elite PR, Nana Mitch gave quite an interesting account of how this now landmark filter came to being.



“It all started when a friend of mine who happened to work at the Office of the President used a customized election filter I made”, he shared. “It caught the sights of the Counsel to the President, Mr. Kow Essuman, who out of keen interest invited me to the Jubilee house for a meeting and before you know it, the 4 More For Nana lens was a thing!”.



As social media continues to give politicians more innovative and inclusive ways to the future of every democracy - the youth, creations like Nana Mitch’s, which resonate well with the related demographic may prove to be a crucial piece of the puzzle in winning the next election cycle.