PMP: Shatta Wale, Wiyaala, others to light up SummerStage music festival in Bronx NY

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Capital One City Parks Foundation, an independent non-profit organization in New York, USA, is hosting its annual outdoor music festival tagged 'SummerStage' this summer from June until October. They will showcase an Afrobeat event in Bronx, New York on August 13th, 2022.



The event is one of New York’s most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals presenting free live performances, spanning all genres.



The lineup of artists to headline the August 13th show includes Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale, Afro-pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala, hot-spot Dj Freshyk and a host of African and international music stars.



Over the years, SummerStage has assembled some of the world’s leading music icons who exude diverse music styles and cultural offerings ranging from jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie and contemporary dance to engage fans from all over the city – and the world – and the 2022 season will continue that legacy.



In an official press release, the Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage, Erika Elliott stated:



“New York is the quintessential global city, and the place we have been proud to call home for more than three decades. SummerStage brings renowned artists and rising stars from around the world to local neighborhood parks, presenting distinctly New York genres — salsa, jazz, and hip hop — alongside indie, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, modern dance, and much more.



“We turn local parks into dynamic and accessible performance spaces. There truly is no better place to experience music than amongst the trees in this iconic spot. Come watch legendary artists and also discover emerging stars that would be performing live at the event.”



Enoch Kofi Bannerman, CEO restless media and Shatta Wale’s clique also echoed the excitement working with him on the music campaign.



“Shatta Wale’s influence in the Ghanaian and largely African music industry is quite remarkable. Having known him for a while, I am confident his display at SummerStage will mark another great stride,” he said.



Abass Akeju, a media executive and founder of prime music partners also stated that he’s excited about the prospect of working with the organisation, citing the Ghanaian music industry as one of the fastest growing in Africa and commending the effort to bring a leading star from there on a global stage.