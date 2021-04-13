PHOTOS: Colour and style at marriage of TV3's Ayisha Yakubu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 April 2021
Source: 3 News
TV3's award-winning news anchor and broadcast journalist, Ayisha Yakubu, was swept off the market last weekend when she became the latest bride in town.
Ayisha, known for her beauty and eloquence on camera, did not disappoint with her modest yet intriguing bridal pieces for her nikah (marriage in Islam).
Elegantly showcasing three gorgeous gowns from prominent designers, the bride glowed delicately in her decent yet stunning costumes.
Although green was very much last ‘season’, give it to Ayisha to bring it back.
Covertly enhanced with a pinkish translucent-hued metallic lace, this antiquated look paired with Gele is an eye-opener. Watch out for a new green infestation of our wedding scene very soon.