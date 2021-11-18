P-Square challenges Davido over donations

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Reconciled twin singers Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square fame have opened an account to challenge Davido in donations.



Davido started the challenge as a joke to clear his new Rolls Royce but appears overwhelmed with the level of participation.



He received over 142 million naira wired to his account from his colleagues and fans. Davido has had his account filled to the brim, exceeding the expected amount he had requested for.



The twin brothers who made amends on their birthday followed in the steps of Davido to ask for donations after Davido received millions of naira from fellow artistes and fans.



In a picture shared on Twitter by Paul Okoye, the caption read: “Starting from @Obi_Cubanaa ….. let’s show at @davido that 2 heads are better than 1 #doubledouble”.



Fans are waiting to see how fast the twin singers will catch up with Davido.



On 25 September 2017, PSquare got disbanded after which Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.



According to the report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.



