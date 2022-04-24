Oxlade finally dragged to court over leaked sextape

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Lady in Oxlade’s viral sextape sues him



Nigerian musician, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as ‘Oxlade’ has been sued by his sexual partner captured in the viral sextape.



The said lady who has since raised claims of being victimized following the release of the sextape, earlier established in a series of leaked WhatsApp and Snapchat screenshots, that aside from the huge embarrassment, she has currently been disowned by her family.



Blessing John Tamara in the screenshots demanded an amount of $20,000 from Oxlade to travel and start a new life since she cannot withstand the disgrace any longer.



“I want $20k. My life is more or less ruined. I need to move to a new city and country at this point. Rent a place. If we are being honest, I deserve more than that,” she established in the WhatsApp chat.



Oxlade at that time maintained that he isn’t in the right place to help with such an amount adding that he has also lost his hard-earned reputation including business deals.



“How do I make up to $20K. How? Where? There’s nothing more I can do but apologize. I’m facing shit. Tammy shit. People are now disrespecting me all over the place. All that I have worked for is gone. I am dying. I have been getting injections in the hospital. I’m not feeling well,” he earlier explained.





But in a new twist to events, the singer has been dragged to court for perhaps not meeting her earlier demands.



This was after a failed attempt to convince Tamara’s auntie who initially pressed charges against him to settle it out of court.



