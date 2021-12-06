Oware Jnr prostrates on the floor as he gets car, GH¢25,000 cash from Pastor Amoateng

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Oware Jnr could not hide his joy when he was given a brand new car by Pastor Sampson Amoateng the leader of House Of Miracle Ministry.



As soon as the announcement was made, Oware Jnr decided to cry and prostrate under the legs of Pastor Amoateng and thank him profusely for the kind gesture.



Oware Jnr when he was given the microphone to speak mentioned that the last car he used was given to him by his father.



He also disclosed that he has not had his car which works efficiently in the last thirteen years so this is indeed a very humbling moment for him.



Watch the video below:





