Over 10 Ghanaian celebrities get their Twitter accounts verified this week

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

In recent years, Ghanaian celebrities have been pushing the boundaries and violating the established quo, particularly when it comes to social media and the ultimate verification badge linked to their numerous social media names, which they hold in such high regard.



This week, a legion of celebrities, comprising musicians, actors, journalists, Entertainment and Sportspersons and influencers were verified by Twitter after the organization noticed that their accounts which are of public interest is authentic.



Kurt Okraku (Sports), Phaddo (Sports), Giovani (news and entertainment), Kuami Eugene (entertainment), Serwah Amihere (News), Bola Ray (news and entertainment), Dj Vyrusky (entertainment), Mensa (Entertainment), Gyakie (entertainment), Sammens (News), Wanlov (Entertainment and Creator) and Richie Mensah (entertainment) are few notable public figures who got their accounts authenticated.



Per Twitter's verification requirements, these accounts represent or otherwise is associated with prominently recognized individuals or brand, in line with the organization's notability criteria: Government, Companies, brands, and organizations, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.



According to reports, though these accounts were qualified for verification, the process was heavily influenced by Bernard Kafui Sokpe, popular known as Meistermind.



He is a seasoned brand marketing consultant and avid entrepreneur with over a decade of career experience working in telecom, e-commerce, Fintech, hospitality, Agri-business and even showbiz and entertainment. In the second week of October 2021, he landed a Senior Partner Manage job at Twitter.