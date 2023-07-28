Our system tends to vilify, sabotage people who speak on national issues – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, has said the Ghanaian system usually sabotages people who share their candid opinion on national issues.



During an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, the singer said Ghanaian leaders are very much aware that contributing to national issues shouldn't be a crime.



He opined, “Our system tends to vilify and sabotage some of us especially artistes like me who share views on societal or issues of national concern. But our leaders are scholars so they know that contributing to social issues or national issues isn’t wrong or sinful.



“It’s just a fact that everyone has got the way they use to express their views and I don’t say things in a way that steps on the toes of other people."



Stonebwoy added, what matters is that people should endeavour to criticize objectively and be conservative in the manner in which they address such issues.



“I’ve never intentionally expressed my views in an insulting manner such that it ends up offending other people so that’s what I do,” he established.



Stonebwoy's statement is on the back of issues pertaining to the ongoing discussion on Cecilia Dapaah's missing money saga, among others.



