Our promoters are not helping to support the music industry - Stonebwoy’s manager

Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Stylz, has stated that industry players and promoters are not doing enough to support the Ghana music industry.



According to him, stakeholders including social media users and other artistes in the industry are fond of making negative comments which hurt the perception of Ghana in the entertainment space.



“It's about time we have to control these things. I have seen a number of people making tweets out there and saying things. They are negating what our artistes are pushing, I don't know whether its for engagement or whatever they're getting from it. Listen, there are people out there watching and reading all these and they refer all these to us,” he explained this on a live Twitter Spaces discussion with TV personality Berla Mundi on August 24, 2023.



He told the host that many artistes, industry players and even the public are to blame for the current state of the Ghana music industry.



He stated that the negativity and entitlement displayed by many artists are damaging the sector.



“The other day, I was listening to our uncles saying that no Ghanaian artist will be able to fill the O2 arena without them. Oh really, tell us what kind of connection have they done to help these artistes right from the days of Hiplife. What happened to that generation?



"We were rather fighting about hiplife and then it came to Azonto. All this time, the Nigerians were taking their time to learn and study and invest. So that should tell us that there's a lot for us to learn. There is a lot for us to do. But we rather sit back and feel like ‘Oh, it has to be me, it has to be done," he lamented.



He called for an end to comparisons; stating that Ghana has the capacity to produce quality music.



“Why are we comparing? We can work it out. Ghana has always been there when it comes to the products we have. The excuse we keep having is ‘do quality music’ What are you telling me? Go listen to 5th Dimension and see, go listen to other artists. Are they not up to standard?” he queried.



Citing the case of Nigeria, Chief Stylz called for support from all stakeholders in the entertainment industry.



“The promoters are not helping, simply put. Everybody has a role to play in there, the media, the audience everybody has a role to play not just the artiste. We are our own problem, these guys found a way and there are guys with money behind the scenes pushing the craft. But in Ghana what do we have? What do they get? Our artistes are not getting the support.



"I have traveled far and wide. Go to every club there are Nigerian promoters pushing Nigerian music. This is the kind of intention we have to put behind the work,” he insisted.



Chief Stylz joins a host of other industry personalities who have called for support from the public as a response to claims that the Ghanaian acts are not doing enough to push their craft into the international market.





