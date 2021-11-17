Our next child will have a 6-bedroom mansion with an elevator - Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Actress Fella Makafui, wife of rapper Medikal has announced that their new 4-bedroom mansion located at East Legon Hills was erected for their 1-year-old daughter, Island.



According to Fella, her second child will also get a five or six-bedroom house when born.



"Our next child will also get a house with probably a five or six room. That will definitely come with an elevator in the building. It is all hard work," she revealed.



The power couple on Sunday organized a housewarming party to officially outdoor their new home. In attendance were family and friends including dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Fella Makafui detailed her humble beginnings and how God has elevated her through hard work. She disclosed that together with her husband, they can boast of over five properties scattered across the country.



"I came to Accra with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag... the feeling is great but this is not the first time I am building or we are doing something like this. We have a lot of properties... more than five.



"This is a 4-bedroom, use used 5 months to erect this building. We promised our daughter Island that we were going to get her a house. This is for her, the reason why her name is in the pool. She is a year old," she said.