Our music industry lacks unity – Kobla Jnr

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Afro-beats and Afro-pop artiste, Kobla Jnr has shared his opinion on what he believes the Ghanaian music industry is lacking.



Interviewed on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush with Kokonsa Kester, he noted that the Ghanaian music industry mainly lacks unity and teamwork.



Per his observation, artistes are neither together nor united as a team and this is why despite a lot of them churning out great songs, they are unable to get the recognition that they deserve.



“We’re supposed to move as a team. It doesn’t matter if I’m not on your team or if I don’t know you artiste to artiste but when it comes to the job, we have to be together. That is why certain industries are doing way better than us. It’s because they think about themselves“, he said.



According to Kobla, artistes need to understand that it is not about individual progress but about the county’s progress in general.



“We’re all thinking of reaching first and dragging our boys along but it’s supposed to be teamwork so that we all reach together”, the ‘Badman’ singer further advised.