Our music industry is not stable – Natty Lee

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian musician and performer, Natty Lee has emphasised that the Ghanaian music scene is unstable.



Talking about how the industry is treating him and how he sees it so far, he mentioned “I have noticed that the music industry is one that can change at any time, thus artistes need to fit in as and when it does.”



He told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “At some point, online and digital platforms sell more. Sometimes shows sell more, other times too you might not get any shows to perform and make money from. If you are fortunate and your online platform is doing well, you can sell from there and make money.”



He believes nobody has the manual to the music industry as it can change at any point in time.



Talking about the genres and how this affects the industry, he mentioned, “There are also times when some genres take over because there was a time when Dancehall was all over. Hip hop too got popular at some point and now we can all see Kumericans are doing their own thing with the drill music.”



Natty Lee made it known this is why most artistes try to be versatile. “They believe when times change, you should be able to do same and to fit into whatever it comes with.”