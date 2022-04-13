You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 13Article 1514255

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Our music industry doesn't idolise legends enough – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has said the country is not doing enough to celebrate artistes who have helped shaped Ghana’s music industry.

The legend made the comments on the celebration of the birthday of hip-life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone.

“Legend, Happy birthday, GrandPapa! Do you think our industry idolizes legends enough?” the danchall artiste probed in a tweet on Monday, 11 April 2022.

He added: “I don’t think so”.



