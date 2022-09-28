Our marriage will put Ghana on the map - Joyce Dzidzor and Dr UN

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Call it a stunt, or perhaps a ‘child’s play’ but former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and self-acclaimed UN Global Ambassador, Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as ‘Dr. UN’, strongly believe that their marriage will project the country’s image globally.



Earlier, social media was fed with some wedding pictures and videos by Joyce Dzidzor who announced that she had gotten married to Dr. UN.



These two who have since been enjoying heightened attention from netizens, appear to have been consistently developing new strategies to further catapult themselves into the limelight.



From media interviews to 'public display of affection', they are bent on topping the news headlines for a while.



But although most individuals are not buying into their wedding story, the two controversial brands believe that their marriage will impact Ghana.



“I am not getting any younger and he isn’t getting any younger either. I know for a fact that when we both team up, we can take Ghana to the next level. Our marriage is going to put Ghana on the map because we are the only intelligent people in Ghana,” Joyce stated while seated next to Dr. UN in an interview with Zionfelix.





