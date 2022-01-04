Our industry is growing, focus on that – Kofi Jamar on Ghana-Nigeria music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian prolific artist, Kofi Jamar, has reiterated that Ghanaians should focus on the consistent growth of the Ghanaian music industry and cease comparison to Nigeria’s music industry.



In an interview with Helen on TV3 New Day, the ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker explained that the large Nigerian population makes it unfair to compare their achievements to the achievements of the Ghanaian music industry.



He reiterated that the Ghanaian music industry has made progressive achievements that should be focused on.



“The Ghana Music Industry is still growing. We should cease with the comparisons. What some people forget is that Nigeria is quite huge than Ghana and the population is huge. And definitely, it’s going to be higher ranks up so, we have to focus on our own music and how to grow on our music.”



“Ghana music is really growing. So we have to focus on that. Sometimes when we compare ourselves to others, our eyes are closed to the achievements in the music industry so far, and that steals our joy and improvements.



“If we compare to Nigeria, it feels like we are doing nothing. But we are doing amazing,” he added.



About his plans for this year, the musical artist revealed he will release a live hip-hop album later this year featuring amazing undisclosed Nigerian artists.

He added that international collaborations will move his career to a new phase in his career.



Before the album release, Kofi Jamar says singles will be dropped as the year has begun to entertain his fans.



“Expect Nigerian collaborations in the upcoming album. Expect more fire, more vim,” he said.



Kofi Jamar gained recognition when he emerged winner of a freestyle rap competition on one of the biggest radio stations across the Kumasi metropolitan. Which he emerged as one of the best rappers in the region.



In 2018, he joined his label (Gadone Records), a Ghanaian based Virginian record label that showed much interest in his art. He is best known for his hit song ‘Ekorso’, which evolved from the viral Kumerica Asaaka trend.



Jamar stays as a promising new act to take over the country with his talent. And he is working tirelessly with the label heads to make a great takeover.