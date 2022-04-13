Our industry doesn’t idolise legends enough – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone turns 58



Stonebwoys draws attention to Reggie Rockstone



Calls for legends to be celebrated intensify



Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has said the Ghana music industry is not doing enough to hail artistes whose works have helped shape and taken Ghana’s music global.



Celebrating the self-acclaimed ‘Grand papa’ of Hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone, Stonebwoy quizzed the public saying, “Legend, Happy birthday, GrandPapa! Do you think our industry idolizes legends enough?"



“I don’t think so,” the singer answered on April 11, 2022.



Prior to this, there have been suggestions that veterans should be celebrated enough for their enormous contributions to the arts. Although some have received Lifetime Achievement Awards and honoured in diverse ways, there have been calls for veterans to be held in high esteem.



Known in real life as Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, the ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ as he is affectionately called, for pioneering the Hiplife movement has not only been active in music; he has remained relevant and appears to have done so effortlessly ever since he released his debut album ‘Makaa Maka’.



He later released ‘Me Na Me Kae’, ‘The Last Show’, ‘Meka’, ‘Me Ka Vol. 1’, and ‘Registration’ among other singles.



He has helped shape talents having appeared as a judge on music reality shows. He has also showed support to other creatives by sharing their works on his social media pages and urging the general public to throw their weights behind these talents.



