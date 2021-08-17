Our beef hasn't taken the shine off Black Sherif - Obibini

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Before the Obibini-Amerado beef and diss songs took the center stage of social media trends, Black Sherif was the main artiste who was making all the headlines for his ‘Second sermon’ song.



However, many feel that the rap battle between Amerado and Obibini has taken the shine that Black Sherif was enjoying in the music scene after making huge waves recently.



Speaking on the issue of taking the shine off Black Sherif, Obibini said in an interview with Amansan Krakye that Black Sherif has already established himself so his beef with Amerado cannot take the shine off Black Sherif.



“Black Sherif is someone that I do really admire because personally, I am a fan of him with the kind of music he does,” he remarked.



He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “But we can’t take his shine because Black Sherif has already established his name so we can’t take anything away from him.



“Honestly I didn’t know this thing was going to happen but God was doing His thing that’s why it seems we’ve taken all the trends on social media this week,” Obibini told the host.