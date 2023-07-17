'Our aim is to whisk new and old generations for epic nights' - Nutakor on 'Comic & Comedy'

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Event organiser Francis Nutakor has explained the rationale behind assembling new and old generations of stand-up comedians for the 'Comic & Comedy' show, saying it is to create a brand that affords patrons a taste of variety.



According to him, the comedy industry is evolving, hence, it is imperative to stage a show that will blend the old and new generations to celebrate the gains made.



He said the strides made from Concert Party days through to other comedy shows on television and the resonance of the current generation of comedians is a testament to growth, which needs to be celebrated.



Mr. Nutakor posited that the 'Comic & Comedy' festival is aimed at celebrating all the contributors in the space, adding that it was the reason behind the blend.



Additionally, he believes that this would serve as an opportunity for the new generation to tap from the fountain of knowledge of the legends in space.



He added that as organisers, they considered the various segmentation of the patrons to ensure all the categories were well served.



"Ghanaians are about to witness the fun of a lifetime as pioneers in the country’s comedy industry team up with a new generation of comedians for an unforgettable experience," he said.



"Unleashing the atmosphere of uncontrolled laughter would be a venerable politician and communications consultant, Fritz Baffour and astute broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berk," Nutakor added.



Complementing these legends would be torchbearers for the new generation, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez, Jacinta, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Jeneral Ntatia, Afia Barcelona, Putogo and Yaa Anima.



'Comic & Comedy' is slated for Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd July 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra.