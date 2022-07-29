Our 'Mafia Gang' is stronger than any political party in Ghana - Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah declare

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah, who are both members of the Mafia Gang, have opened up about the influence they have in the country that makes them even stronger than the ruling government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



They also claim that not even the largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Party (NDC), can match up to them.



The entertainers made this declaration after a third member of the 'notorious' mafia gang, actress Tracey Boakye, grabbed a husband for herself on July 28.



According to the two, they have proven naysayers wrong, especially those who have leveled false allegations against them.



"This is the Mafia gang. We are representing. The Mafia Gang. The biggest Gang," Afia added: "We are stronger than the political party that is in power...we are stronger than the opposition party too."



Diamond, who couldn't hold back her laughter, had this to say: "It will pain you...we are even stronger than East Legon Executive Club."



Actress Tracey Boakye and husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, made headlines this week with the announcement of the marriage bands and the activities leading up to their big day.



A host of Ghana celebrities, especially Kumawood actors, graced Tracey's marriage ceremony, which took place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.





