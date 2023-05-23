Our 4-bedroom house wasn’t for an advert, the pool wouldn’t have been customized – Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Fella Makafui has emphasized that their 4-bedroom East Legon Hills property entirely belongs to her and her husband, Medikal.



This follows rumours that the house they recently out doored and have since been flaunting on social media, isn’t theirs.



In 2021, Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal threw a party to officially unveil their 5-bedroom house amidst massive reactions from the public.



The building, which was said to be established for their daughter, saw her name (Island Frimpong), boldly inscribed in their swimming pool.



Some netizens at that time, stormed social media with claims that the house belonged to a real estate developer, whom they were running an advertisement for.



Others including Ghanaian artiste, Okese 1, said the property was leased to the couple.



"Real Estate way. Your landlord is my bestie. Small boys are young. La full payment or la instalment? "If ebi money forget yourself… Your whole family no reach," Okese 1 earlier wrote on his Snapchat story.



But responding to all the above claims almost two years down the line, Fella Makafui, during an interview with Zionfelix insisted that Medikal and her are the sole owners of the house.



Zionfelix: They said you guys were running an advert for a real estate firm but it’s been two years and you people are still in the house...



Fella Makafui responded: “Have you seen someone advertising a property with her name customized in the pool before? It’s not an advert. The guy we tagged in our post whenever we flaunt the house on social media, was actually the one who built the house for us. He is a contractor.”



Zionfelix: So are you building another one?



Fella Makafui: Oh Yeah



