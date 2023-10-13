Others will disrespect and assault you on top – Kwasi Aboagye hits ‘shameless’ Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peace FM presenter Kwasi Aboagye has responded to a social media tirade against his person and his bosses by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



Aboagye attracted Shata Wale’s ire after he publicly disputed that Wale wasn’t paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



In a video of his rant posted on social media, Shatta Wale joined Aboagye’s boss Fadda Dickson and owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite in a verbal attack on October 12, 2023.



The presenter, however, has lamented the insults, especially at his boss, he holds that the artiste whose hallmark has become of disrespect and shamelessness will be given a dose of his medicine.



He added that those who will disrespect him will assault him on top.



“Others will disrespect and assault you on top. Because you are disrespectful and shameless… you want me fired? Go you know why I am learned and still in school?



“So, if you insult my bosses, continue, that is the only thing you’ll do. That is your stock in trade, that is your hallmark but attack the issues, deal with the issues,” he stated.



He also challenged the musician to file the necessary taxes on his earnings and publish the receipts to prove him wrong.



“If it is true you were paid 80,000 pounds, go and pay the tax on the amount and show us the receipt… you are the very person who made the announcement, go and pay the 16,000 pounds tax and come and announce same,” he added.