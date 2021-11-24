You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 24Article 1408780

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otabil flaunts wife they mark 35th wedding anniversary

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rev. Mensah Otabil and his wife, Joy Otabil Rev. Mensah Otabil and his wife, Joy Otabil

Otabil, wife celebrate love amidst the rise in celebrity divorce in the country

Rev. Otabil re-affirms love for his wife

Otabil and his wife have four kids together

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC) Rev. Mensah Otabil has shared lovey-dovey pictures of himself and his wife, Joy Otabil on social media as they mark 35-years of marriage.

The couple was captured in a beautiful white outfit while gazing at each other in a picture uploaded to Rev. Otabil’s Facebook page today November 24, 2021.

In celebration of the anniversary, the renowned man of God sent these lovely words to his wife;

“Happy Marriage Anniversary to my dear Joy, I love you.”

It can be recalled that Lady Joy Otabil and her husband got married sometime in 1986.

They have been blessed with four children namely; Sompa, Nhyira, Baaba Aseda, and an only son, Yoofi.


Watch the pictures below













Loading…

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment