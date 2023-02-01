Osofo Kyiri Abosom has children with 2 of our housemaids he secretly married - Wife reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Princess Andrews, wife of popular Ghanaian preacher Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has shared her side of the story involving her separation from her husband.



In her revelation, Kyiri Abosom's affair with two of their housemaids whom he secretly married at her blindside has brought chaos to their home.



"My husband has fathered a child with none other than two of my maids. He secretly married both of them on the same day. I had no idea what my husband had done. Both women went through IVF. He did it for both of our housemaids," she disclosed in an interview on GHPage.



The preacher took many by surprise when he publicly announced that he had divorced his wife, with whom he shares two children.



He confessed to fathering a child outside of his marriage and also levelled some allegations against his wife.



"I, Kyiri Abosom have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her. My partner sent the matter to court and fought for my property. She has sent the matter to different courts...I want you to tell her that our marriage is over...when I was called into the ministry, she wasn't in the picture. She is free to go...there are a lot of beautiful women out there, and when I need them, I will call for help," he announced.



But sharing her story, Princess, who is a gospel singer, expressed disappointment in her husband and his chronic attitude of sleeping with any woman he comes across, including their house helps.



"There's been separation for the past year; I won't call it divorce. We have three children; the firstborn was adopted, and the twins are ours. We have a tall list of issues, but since the matter is in court, I don't want to grant interviews," she added.









