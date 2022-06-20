Osinachi’s mother, sister accuse husband of complicity in late singer’s death

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

61-year-old mother of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Madam Caroline Madu and the deceased’s sister, Favour Madu, have insisted that her widower, Peter Nwachukwu, is responsible for her death.



They accused Peter of maltreating his late wife and allegedly preventing her from freely relating to her parents.



They spoke while testifying as prosecution witnesses in the trial of Nwachukwu before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.



Led in evidence by the prosecuting lawyer, Mrs Aderonke Imana, Madam Madu, who testified as the first prosecution witness, said the defendant’s claimed to be an evangelist when he came for her daughter but turned out to become somebody else.



Madam Madu, who spoke in Igbo with her testimony translated by two translators, said:



“Peter came to steal my child. He told me that he is an evangelist. That was why I gave her my child. He used to beat my child like a carpenter would beat wood.



“When she was pregnant, he used to beat her. I was begging her to come and see me. Her husband did not allow her to visit me and she would not come for the fear that her husband will kill her. Another thing her husband told her was that if she did not go alive, she will go in death. When she told me, I told her it was better to come back alive.”



Madam Madu added at a point said she sent one of her daughters, Favour Madu “to go and bring her. When they brought her back, she stayed with me for in Enugu a year and three months. But her husband came with some pastors to come and beg Osinachi to follow him back. I begged my daughter not to go back since her husband had said if she does go alive, she will go in death.



“My daughter said what God has joined together, no one should put asunder, that she has married him and she is willing to live with him. When she went back, her husband started maltreating her like he used to do but shame did not allow her to tell me.”



Madam Madu, who on some occasions, became emotional, further told the court that when Osinachi had her third child, the deceased called her and complained that she was hungry and needed help.



In response, the witness said she bought foodstuff and sent them through one of her children – Chibuzo, who delivered them to Osinachi in her matrimonial home in Abuja.