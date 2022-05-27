Osinachi’s husband charged with homicide

Entertainment of Friday, 27 May 2022

Ekueme singer dies from alleged domestic violence



Sister of Osinachi claims she always stopped them from interfering in her marriage



Frank Edward’s revelation of singer's death leads to husband's arrest



The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken legal actions against the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who was reported to have been abused to death.



According to a report shared on various Nigerian websites, the charges leveled against Peter Nwachukwu include homicide, contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by death.



The case against Peter Nwachukwu was filed on May 20, 2022, by the Head of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation at the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetu.



Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her popular song ‘Ekwueme’ on April 8, 2022, died after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest.



In earlier reports published by some blogs and major news websites, Osinachi had died from throat cancer until award-winning gospel artiste, Frank Edwards opened pandora’s box of mysteries surrounding the gospel artiste’s death.



Before Frank Edward's disclosure, Osinachi had been hospitalised for five days until she gave up the ghost.



Frank Edwards in a post expressed shock over the death of Sister Osinachi saying, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light.



“I won’t say much now. I’ll let the former Nddc director (Aunty Joy) who did everything to stop this from happening talk first. But it still happened. We tried to stop this.”



Shortly after Frank Edwards disclosure, Sister to Osinachi Nwachukwu, spoke about the gospel musician's demise rebutting initial reports that she died from cancer of the throat.



In a report shared by vanguardngr.com, the elder sister of Osinachi, Favour Made, disclosed that her sister died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest from being kicked by her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu.



She furthermore noted that her sister was treated badly by her husband until her untimely death and not any kind of persuasion would make her sister leave her marriage.



However, the husband of the late gospel singer denied having a hand in her death during police investigations.