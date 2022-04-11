Osinachi's Demise: Nigerian celebrities call for justice

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian celebrities are calling for justice following the death of Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her popular song ‘Ekwueme’.



Sister Osinachi died five days after being hospitalised on April 8, 2022. According to reports, her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest.



In a post shared by gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, he detailed his experience with the couples.



Frank Edwards in a post expressed shock over the death of Sister Osinachi saying, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light.



“I won’t say much now. I’ll let the former Nddc director (Aunty Joy) who did everything to stop this from happening talk first. But it still happened. We tried to stop this.”



This follows an interview by Osinachi's sister that highlighted Frank Edwards's claim that she had endured perpetual abuse from her husband.



According to her sister, the ‘Ekueme’ crooner had clots of blood in her chest she hid from the doctors, adding that had she disclosed that vital information, her life would have been saved.



In another post shared on Instagram, popular gospel musician, Lara George reacted to the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu while advising women to walk away from abusive relationships either in marriage or place of work.



“Abuse does not only happen sometimes in marriages. It could also happen at work, in church or in any setting really. I’ll say it again it happens in church too. When you smell abuse, err on the side of caution and WALK AWAY!



“The letter kills. The Spirit gives life. No more mindless religion for me. Don’t get me wrong. I still believe in God. I just don’t do religion anymore. This is one of the reasons why. RIP Osinachi Nwachukwu!”



Williams Uchemba added his voice to the many stars who have reacted to the death of the popular gospel singer.



“If you are being abused through domestic violence and you take the case to your pastor/imam/leas and he asks you to go back to the house where the abuser is, change church. Cos that your leader needs therapy too.



“Because not recognizing that the issue is not from you but the man/woman that is the abuser is a major problem. And God help you if someone I know and care about come to me and tells me they have been abused by you whether physically or sexually or of any kind.



“Thank God I have money I will make sure I use my last money to send you to jail. If you are going through Domestic abuse/ Violence of any kind LEAVE THE HOUSE FIRST, Na person why day alive day discuss forgiveness,” he said.