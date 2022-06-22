Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia on Saturday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

The burial date for Late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been announced.



The singer will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Abia State.



A night of worship will hold in Abuja on Thursday, June 23, and a Night of Prayer will be held in Isochi, Umunoci in Abia state on Friday, June 24.



She will be interred in her father’s compound on Saturday, June 25.



The “Ekweme” singer died on Friday, April 8. It was reported by close relatives, friends, and children of the deceased that her husband, Peter Nwachukwu subjected her to domestic violence.



Peter Nwachukwu, who is currently standing trial, denied being responsible for her death but claims the singer died of lung cancer.



“Let me tell the whole world; I have suffered a lot. I have been abandoned. What killed my wife was cancer of the lungs; I didn’t hit my wife. Cancer of the lungs killed my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I’m suffering for what I do not know,” he said.



Osinachi, until her demise, was the mother of four children.