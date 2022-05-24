Osei Tutu's death: Brother of late Kumawood actor speaks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Osei Tutu is dead



Ernest Obiri Yeboah debunked claims that his brother was healthy prior to his death



Obiri Yeboah said Osei Tutu was unable to eat or drink anything



Ernest Obiri Yeboah, brother of the late Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, has opened up on the cause of his death.



There have been multiple reports stating the cause of the demise of the actor with some alleging that some colleagues in the movie industry are responsible for Osei Tutu’s death.



Speaking to GHPage, Obiri Yeboah debunked claims that he was healthy prior to his death.



He said, Osei Tutu, as he is known popularly, was extremely ill and was admitted to the hospital for care.



Obiri Yeboah did not reveal Tutu’s original diagnosis, but he noted that his brother was unable to eat or drink anything.



"When he had to drink water Tutu could only stand underneath a shower, tilt his head up and mouth open to let the water down his throat," he said.



Obiri Yeboah observed that Tutu felt the illness was mild but when he only passed out phlegm and was unable to even drink water they [family] need to take drastic decisions.



"Tutu was then sent to the hospital to be given medication and fluids through the IV. However, he was not admitted.



"But, in his third week with no water and no real food, Tutu had to be admitted to the hospital where he was given some treatment and more fluids and antibiotics," Ernest Obiri Yeboah stressed.







Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







