Osei Kwame Despite displays his US$3 million Buggati Chiron

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite is Executive Chairman of the Despite Group of Companies



Despite turns 60-years-old



Rich and affluent love to display their fancy purchases



For the rich and affluent in society, purchasing property for either luxury or value is usually the norm and for such category, they love to collect and own for themselves fancy cars.



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is one those affluent persons who has, in the last few days, been trending on social media as the business mogul recently turned 60 years old.



With a trip to his hometown of Wiamoase in the Ashanti region and a lavish birthday party held in his honour in Accra and attended by a host of notable personalities, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is yet again in the news for displaying what seems to be a rather distinct supercar.



An image sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, February 6 showed the Executive Chairman of Despite Group of Companies riding in a 2020 Buggati Chiron which is worth almost US$3 million.



It is rumoured that he drove the supercar on Saturday into the infamous East Legon Executive Fitness Club, a group that is said to have many other affluent and rich personalities.



See the images below:











