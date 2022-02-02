Osei Kwame Despite arrives at airport in style ahead of 60th birthday celebration

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite celebrates 60th birthday



Despite journeys to Wiamoase for his birthday



Friends of Despite celebrate him



Flanked by colleagues in uniform, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite received a rousing welcome from members of the East Legon Executive Club as he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, Wednesday.



The business mogul together with his peers had converged at the airport for a trip to Kumasi via a chartered flight.



The group is expected to later head to Despite's hometown, Wiamoase, for his 60th birthday celebration, GhanaWeb has learnt. The entourage who were clad in white long sleeves, black pair of trousers, and shoes to match cheered the celebrant on amidst exchange of pleasantries.



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite arrived at the airport in the company of his business partner, Dr. Ofori Sarpong. The two who have been friends for the best part of the last three decades were spotted in a Classic Rolls Royce vintage.



Last year, Despite celebrated his 59th birthday at his residence at East Legon. The event was graced by members of the East Legon Executive Club as well as some celebrities, including Sarkodie.



The rapper who surprised the Despite Group of Companies boss toured the garage of the celebrant and was inspired at the sight of the fleet of flashy cars.



There were various models including Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes Benz Brabus, Mclaren P1, Mercedes 540K, among other expensive cars.



