Osebo the Zaraman chides Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osebo reacts to Nigel Gaise’s Catier watch claims



Popular Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman,’ has established that Prophet Nigel Gaisie goofed whiles pronouncing the name of his so-called expensive watch.



In an earlier interview with Kofi TV, Prophet Nigel Gaisie seized a moment to brag about his watch which, according to him, costs GH₵100,000.



He pronounced the watch’s name as ‘Kater’ and this sparked hilarious reactions from individuals on social media.



Joining the section of Ghanaians who find the ‘Kater’ name pronunciation utterly strange, Osebo established that no watch ever bears such a name.



Osebo said he has never heard of any such brand, adding that perhaps he (Nigel Gaisie) was referring to the Catier Luxury Watch brand.



“There’s nothing like karter. Kater doesn’t exist. Obviously he didn’t buy the watch himself so he cannot pronounce it properly. It is an expensive watch. Its Catier, it’s a French language. Why would he say Kater? Which language is that? Umoufia language?” he stated in an interview with Kofi Adoma.



Osebo however listed some Ghanaian celebrities who, according to him, have good fashion senses.



“KiDi is very good, Kuami Eugene is picking up. Mr Drew is also good. For the women, Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown is good, Selly Galley is also good. Salma Mumin too.”







