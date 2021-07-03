You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 03Article 1300690

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Osebo boldly lists worst and best dressed celebrities at VGMA

Osebo play videoOsebo

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night, was a night filled with music and rewards for hardworking musicians within a calendar year. It is also typically known for fashion, glitz and glamour by celebrities and creatives.

Ghanaian fashionista and C.E.O for 247 Zara Boutique, Richard Brown popularly known as “Osebo the Zaraman” has given an expert opinion by stating the best and worst dressed celebrities for the VGMA’s 22.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the fashion icon rated the likes of Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Victoria Lebene, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Epixode and many others.

Watch the video below:



Meanwhile, many artistes picked up prestigious awards on the night:

Below are the list of winners:

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee

Group of the Year – Keche

Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Music for Good – YaaYaa

African Artist of the Year – Master KG

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono

Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina

Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog

Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi

Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi

Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode

Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony

Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew

Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton

Album of the Year - Araba – Adina

EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi

