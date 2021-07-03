Osebo boldly lists worst and best dressed celebrities at VGMA

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021
Source: sammykaymedia.com
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night, was a night filled with music and rewards for hardworking musicians within a calendar year. It is also typically known for fashion, glitz and glamour by celebrities and creatives.
Ghanaian fashionista and C.E.O for 247 Zara Boutique, Richard Brown popularly known as “Osebo the Zaraman” has given an expert opinion by stating the best and worst dressed celebrities for the VGMA’s 22.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the fashion icon rated the likes of Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Victoria Lebene, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Epixode and many others.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, many artistes picked up prestigious awards on the night:
Below are the list of winners:
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro
Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic
Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana
Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina
Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee
Group of the Year – Keche
Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah
Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah
Music for Good – YaaYaa
African Artist of the Year – Master KG
Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono
Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina
Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog
Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi
Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi
Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode
Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony
Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew
Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton
Album of the Year - Araba – Adina
EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi