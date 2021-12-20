Osebo announces the birth of his 6th child with new baby mama

Entertainment of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Fashion model cum business entrepreneur, Richard Brown, who is popularly known as Osebo has taken to social media to show off his new child.



Osebo in a post seen on his Instagram page disclosed that his new baby mama has given him a bouncy baby girl to add to his children.





He made this revelation public when he shared some photos taken from her outdooring. and captioned it: “Abenaa is now part of us, Akosua and Kwadwo are both happy to have Abenaa as their little sister and I’m so so happy and thank God for her life ????????????????, we will always love ❤️ her”





Recall that in times past Osebo has publicly revealed that he has five kids from three different baby mamas, with the most popular among them being GhOne TV’s, Nana Aba Anamoah.





