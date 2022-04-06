Oscars slap: Jada Smith said she didn’t need protection - Insider

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars



Jada believes Will Smith 'overreacted' to Chris Rock’s joke



Will Smith tenders apology to Chris Rock, Oscars Academy



An inside source has claimed that Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, does not support her husband’s ‘slap approach’ at the 2022 Oscars.



According to the ‘unnamed’ source, Jada wished Will Smith didn't get physical with Chris Rock for making a joke about her at the Oscars.



It can be recalled that Smith smacked the comedian in the face after he made a joke about his wife's hair loss, an act that has been criticized by worldwide.



Will Smith who appears to be dealing with a lot after the development has since missed out on a lot of opportunities including an imminent sanction from the Oscars Academy.



But in all these, the woman he intended to protect, his wife, has claimed that she doesn't need protecting.



Speaking to Us Weekly, an unnamed insider said: “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted. They also alleged that Pinkett Smith is 'not a wallflower', nor 'one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did."



Meanwhile, a remorseful Will Smith earlier issued a public apology to Chris Rock and the entire Oscars Academy for his misconduct.



"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said in a statement, also posted on Instagram. "My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family,” he earlier stated.