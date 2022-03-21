Original FM's Father Innocent ties the knot

Entertainment of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams

Fashion, class, and tradition best describe the union of the pair.

Host of Ignite Media Group-owned Original 91.9 FM's Original Midmorning show, George Innocent Somuah, has officially said bye to bachelorhood.



The famous broadcast journalist known for his high fashion sense is off the single market! Popularly known as Father Innocent exchanged the nuptial vows with his longtime girlfriend, Esther Dede Sarbah, at a ceremony in Accra.



Happened on Saturday, March 19, 2022, the colorful event attracted relatives, friends, and workmates who graced the wedding to make the couple's frabjous day memorable.



It was a sight to behold when the lover birds were joined together in holy matrimony during the ceremony which lasted about five hours under strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.



Among the members of the fourth estate of the realms at the ceremony were; Gattuso, Emmanuel Bekoe, DJ Rapchar, Papa Nii, Cynthia Akans, Akosua Asabea Asomaning, Kaakyire Appea-Apreku all of Original 91.9 FM and Original TV.



Others include; Mr. Edwin Annan, Channel Manager of Original TV, Ohene Nana Kwame Osei, DJ Aberga, Agoro Hene, Theophilus Akwei, Bernard Ralph Adams, Daniel Benefo Darkwa, Sammy Mireku, and DJ Kwess.



The nuptial also saw in attendance; King Nicholas and Innocent Oketsuku, of Power FM, Top FM's Dee J Foxx, and Kpekpo Maxwell Justice (KMJ) of Joy Prime just to mention a few.



During the colorful event, Father Innocent divulged to the merrymakers that he loved his-now-wife Dede Sarbah from the very first time he set eyes on her, emphasizing her beauty arrested his attention.



"I loved you from the first time I saw you", Father Innocent's compliments were greeted with rapturous chants and cheers from the joyful audience.



He continued, "No amount of words can explain how much I love you".



"I love everything about you. Your humanity, your respect towards me. You are so humble. You listen to me. Do I deserve you?" Mr. Somuah quizzed.